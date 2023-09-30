2 Terrorists Killed During Infiltration Attempt Along Line Of Control

The counterterrorist operation was based on a specific information by the cops (File)

Two terrorists were killed and their infiltration attempt was thwarted by security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this morning. The incident occurred in Machil sector of Kupwara district.

Two AK rifles and ammunition were recovered from the operation site, said Yogul Manhas, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara.

Army has launched a combing operation for two more infiltrators, said police.

The counter-infiltration operation was based on a specific information by Jammu and Kashmir Police that handlers from across the border tried to push in a heavily armed terror group, they added. The infiltrators were intercepted at Kumkadi area of Machil sector.

Meanwhile, in Tral area of south Kashmir, security forces destroyed a terrorist hideout but did not find any weapon during searches.

A week-long encounter ensued earlier this month in the dense Alpine forests of Anantnag. It ended last week with the killing of a Lashkar commander and another terrorist. Four security personnel, including three officers, were killed in action during the gunfight.

On September 16, when the Anantnag encounter was on, another infiltration attempt was foiled along the LoC. Two terrorists were killed and a third got injured but managed to escae with the help of Pakistani covering fire, Indian Army had said.