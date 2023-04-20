4 Soldiers Die As Army Truck Catches Fire In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

Visuals showed the burning vehicle on the Jammu Poonch highway.

Four soldiers died after an Army truck caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, some suspect the fire may have broken out due to a lightning strike.

VIDEO | Indian Army vehicle catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/E4gyvthM54 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023

Visuals showed the burning vehicle on the Jammu Poonch highway.

Fire engines have reached the spot. Further details are awaited.