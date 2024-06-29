2 School Students Drown In A Pond Near Their House In Kerala: Police

Another boy who was with them informed the locals, police said (Representational)

Two school students drowned in a pond near their house at Echoor in Kerala on Saturday, police said.

Echoor residents Aadhil Bin Mohammed (12) and Mohammed Misbul Amir (12) drowned in the pond at around 1 pm.

"Another boy who was with them informed the locals. They took the boys to a nearby hospital, but the students could not be saved," police said.

