2 Pregnant Women Rescued In Chopper From Flood-Hit Uttarakhand

Two pregnant women were rescued from Arakot, nearly 180 km from Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, after cloudbursts hit several parts of the state today.

Rekha, in her eighth month of pregnancy, and Pratima, in her ninth month of pregnancy, were brought to Dehradun in a government helicopter and admitted to hospitals for medical attention, news agency ANI reported.

Flash floods and cloudbursts that are continuing from Sunday have left people stranded in several areas of the state.

After incidents of cloudbursts, the state sent teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue and evacuation operations in the region.

Search and rescue operations are on in Balawat village and other parts of the Uttarkashi district after cloudbursts. The relief operations are also being carried out in Tikochi, Arakot and other places in the district.

Earlier on Wednesday, three people died in a helicopter carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in the state. The private helicopter crashed in Uttarkashi district when it hit a power cable. The pilot, co-pilot and a local were killed in the crash.

Uttarakhand had been struck by devastating floods in 2013 that killed thousands of people and caused extensive damage.

Extreme rainfall had caused lakes and rivers to burst their banks, inundating towns and villages.

A government report filed by a panel of experts had said badly managed hydro-power projects were partly to blame for the disaster.

While the official number of deaths was about 900, more than 5,700 people were declared missing, making it the deadliest ever in the mountainous region.

Floods or landslides also washed away or damaged 5,000 roads, 200 bridges and innumerable buildings.

