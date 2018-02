Two policemen were killed in two separate attacks in Srinagar and Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. The attackers also took away the weapons of the policemen. Constable Farooq Ahmad was killed after terrorists fired at a guard post where he was sitting in, at the home of Hurriyat Conference leader Fazal Haque Qureshi at Soura in Srinagar.Earlier in the day, terrorists attacked a police guard post at the shrine of Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district. Constable Kultar Singh was killed in the attack. The terrorists also ran away with his rifle.