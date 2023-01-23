19 Norovirus Cases Reported In Kerala: All About The Contagious Infection

The district health department has started preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Noro is a group of viruses that cause abdominal illness. This virus also causes severe vomiting and diarrhea. Although norovirus is usually mild in healthy people, it can be serious if it infects young children, the elderly, and people with other medical conditions.

The virus spreads through sewage and contaminated food. It can also spread through contact with infected people.

The first documented norovirus outbreak in Kerala was reported in Alappuzha district in June last year. Around 950 cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases linked to norovirus were reported in 2021 from the Alappuzha municipality and nearby panchayats. The outbreak lasted for a month and a half.