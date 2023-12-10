2 Minor Siblings Found Dead In Abandoned Well In Odisha: Cops

Children might have accidentally fallen into the well while playing, suspect police. (Representational)

The bodies of two siblings, aged three and five, were found in an abandoned well in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Sunday, police said.

The dead, identified as Ranjit Pradhan (5) and Sanjit Pradhan (3), sons of Kampani Pradhan of Bimbolo Natakata village, were missing since Saturday.

The dead boys' father said he and his wife had gone to their paddy fields on Saturday, leaving at home their four sons and one daughter. Upon return, they found that two of their sons were missing.

The parents searched for their missing children but could not trace them. The next morning, their bodies were found in a well.

Police suspect that the children might have accidentally fallen into the well while playing near it, and subsequently drowned. Their bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem examination.

