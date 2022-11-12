2 Migrants Shot By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir, 2nd Attack In 10 Days

The police said the area was being cordoned off to look for the attackers.

Two non-local labourers were injured after being shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday. This was the second targeted attack on migrant labourers in the last ten days.

"The terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to the hospital for treatment," said the police.

They said the area was being cordoned off to look for the attackers.

Earlier this month, terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers in the same district.

According to the police, the victims were working at a private school in Bondialgam area. One of the victims is from Bihar while the other is from Nepal. They were admitted to the hospital.