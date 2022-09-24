2 Migrant Workers Injured After Terrorists Open Fire In Kashmir's Pulwama

The terrorists fired upon the migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (Representational)

Two migrant labourers from Bihar were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the police said today.

The terrorists fired upon the migrant labourers at Kahrpora Ratnipura in Kashmir's Pulwama. The labourers were injured in the incident and have been shifted to a hospital.

#Terrorists fired upon & injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh & Faizan Qasri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 24, 2022

The victims have been identified as Shamshad and Faizan and their condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

The Union Territory has been rattled by attacks on migrant workers in recent months.

Last month a migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead in Kashmir's Bandipore, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment but he later died during treatment.

In June, terrorists fired on two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, killing one. The attack came hours after a bank manager at Elaquai Dehati Bank was shot dead inside the bank's premises in the Kulgam district of Kashmir.

The bank manager was a native of Rajasthan and it was the eighth targeted killing in the valley in a month.

Since October 2019, non-local workers have often been targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

