2 Indian Reporters Working For AFP Arrested In Maldives: Report Two Indian journalists employed by French news agency Agence France-Presse or AFP have been arrested in Maldives, news agency ANI reported

1 Share EMAIL PRINT A policeman runs toward protesters during a state of emergency in the Maldives' capital Male (PTI)



More details are awaited.



Two Indian journalists employed by French news agency Agence France-Presse have been arrested in Maldives amid the ongoing crisis in the country, news agency ANI reported on Friday.More details are awaited.