Sukhoi, Mirage Fighter Jets Involved In Major Crash In Madhya Pradesh

Videos from the scene, shot by locals in Morena, showed debris of the aircraft on the ground.

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets - a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 - have crashed in Madhya Pradesh during a training exercise, reports said on Saturday.

Both the fighter jets had taken off from the Gwalior Air Force base.

Search and rescue operations are underway and details of casualties are awaited.

Videos from the scene, shot by locals in Morena, showed debris of the aircraft on the ground.

The Air Force has established a Court of Inquiry to study whether the two jets collided with each other mid-air, defence sources told NDTV.

"IAF court of inquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest 2 pilots are safe while an IAF chopper reaching the location of the third pilot soon," sources added.