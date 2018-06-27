2 Haryana Villages Clash Over Water, 8 Bikes Set On Fire, 12 Injured

Bitter arguments followed and soon turned violent, the eye-witnesses said.

Haryana saw a violent clash between residents of two villages of Hansi sub-division over water on Monday night. At least 12 persons, including panchayat members, were injured during the fight. Around eight motorcycles and a pump set were set on fire.



The residents of Dhani Peeranwali had installed a motor pump to draw water from Puthi minor, but residents of nearby Puthi Mangal Khan village objected to it.

"First they came and asked whether we had permission for the pump, we told them we had required permission. They asked for papers which we didn't show. They went back only to return in large numbers," a villager of Puthi Mangal Khan told news agency ANI, adding that there were around 500-600 people.

"They had come prepared. Had brought fuel, weapons to target vehicles and burnt them in front of our eyes and also hit people," another villager said, adding that the newly-installed pump was also set on fire.

Public Health department's sub-divisional officer Ananda Garg said that the pump was installed on Monday and has all permissions from higher officials.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Joginder Singh said, "Of the injured, some are critical and have been referred to Hisar hospital. We are carrying out the investigation."