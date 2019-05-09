2 Gujarat Zoos To Exchange Lions For Zebras, Exotic Birds

The zoos will exchange six lions under an animal exchange program. (Representational)

Two major zoos in Gujarat will bring in zebras, a Himalayan bear and some exotic wild birds from Punjab and Maharashtra in exchange for six lions under an animal exchange program, officials said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, during a Cabinet meet on Wednesday, gave his approval to the exchange of animals with zoos of Punjab and Maharashtra, an official release stated.

As per the approved proposal, the Sakkarbaug zoo in Gujarat' Junagadh would give two lions and lionesses to Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo.

In return, the Sakkarbaug zoo would get four zebras, four cockatiel-grey birds, two cockatiel-white birds, eight night herons and one female hornbill from the Mumbai zoo.

On the same lines, the Rajkot zoo would send a lion and a lioness to the MC Zoological Park in Chhatbir, Punjab,

In exchange, the Rajkot zoo would get one Himalayan bear, a pair of jungle cats, one pair of baboon, three pairs of rose ringed parakeet, two pairs of comb duck, two pairs each of Alexandrian Parakeet and zebra finch bird.

