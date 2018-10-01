2 Jets Were Scrambled As Pak Chopper Violated Airspace: Air Force Sources

Pakistani authorities say the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was onboard this helicopter.

After a Pakistani helicopter entered Indian airspace at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Sunday, Air Force sources have confirmed that two Indian fighters, most likely MiG-21s, were launched from Srinagar airbase to intercept the aircraft.



The Pakistani helicopter managed to fly back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK moments after it was targeted by the army with small arms fire. No large-calibre anti-aircraft weapon was used.



The Army sources added that the two fighters were SCRAMBLED after radars picked up the helicopter as it crossed the Line of Control (LoC). As Pooch is a few minutes from Srinagar by air, the fighters would have been moments from shooting on that helicopter if they were able to lock on to the target.



Pakistani authorities say that the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was onboard this helicopter when it crossed into Poonch. But it retreated in time.



According to norms recognised by both India and Pakistan, helicopters are not supposed to come within one kilometre of the Line of Control and fixed-wing aircraft within 10 km.



In a video, apparently shot by a witness, the white Pakistani helicopter was seen flying high near the side of a hill in Poonch a little after 12 pm.



It is not clear whether the helicopter came into Indian airspace by mistake or deliberately.