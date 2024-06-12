2 Die, Over 80 Taken Ill Due To Cholera Outbreak In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

"Till now, two elderly people have died in the outbreak while a girl died two days ago."

At least two elderly people died and over 80 persons fell ill due to an outbreak of cholera in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a health official said on Wednesday.

The outbreak occurred in ward number 5, 6 and 7 of Phoop town in the district due to water contamination.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO, Bhind) D K Sharma told ANI, "Due to infection in water, some cases of cholera outbreak were reported after which some patients were admitted to the district hospital and some of them were treated at the local community health centre. Till now, a total of 84 people have been affected, and most of these patients have recovered and returned home. Currently, there are six patients admitted to the hospital. Two patients were referred to Gwalior who have recovered and returned."

"Till now, two elderly people have died in the outbreak while a girl died two days ago and she died due to fever. She had vomited once and was having a fever," CMHO added.

He further said that the Nagar Palika had closed the drinking water supply queue as of now and water was being supplied through other means.

"The entire house in the affected area has been surveyed, amedicines and chlorine tablets have been given to them. People have been told to drink water only after boiling it. Apart from this, the Nagar Palika has been instructed to remove water contamination wherever it is happening," he added.

"It seems to happen only due to contaminated water, and once the sample is tested, things will become clear, CMHO Sharma said.

"Arrangements of ambulances have been made, the team of doctors has also been increased and we are keeping a close eye on the matter," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)