2 Die, 14 Fall Sick After Eating Contaminated Food In Telangana: Cops

Two persons including a woman died and 14 others fell sick after allegedly consuming "contaminated" food at a brick kiln in Peddapalli district, police said on Saturday.

The kiln labourers from Odisha, who were working in a brick kiln at Goureddypet village, purchased chicken and collected chicken wastage from a shop at Peddapalli on Tuesday, a police official said.

"They cooked and consumed the chicken for two days. After that some of them fell sick, and were admitted to Government Headquarters hospital at Karimnagar, where two workers including the woman died while undergoing treatment," the police official said.

One of the labourers was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment, police said.

Police said that the condition of 13 other labourers is stated to be safe.

A probe was on, police added.

