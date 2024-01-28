2 Deputies From BJP, 6 Ministers Take Oath: Nitish Kumar's New Bihar Team

Samrat Choudhary took over as the state BJP chief in March 2023

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLC Samrat Choudhary took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister along with Vijay Kumar Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Patna on Sunday.

Samrat Choudhary was on Sunday chosen as the leader of the BJP's legislature party, paving the way for him to become the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers including JDU's Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JDU's Bijendra Prasad Yadav, BJP's Dr Prem Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Dr Santosh Kumar Suman, JDU's Shravan Kumar, Independent MLA from Chakai Sumit Kumar Singh took oath as ministers in the new Nitish Kumar-led government.

Meanwhile, the chants of "Modi-Modi" were raised inside the Raj Bhavan, in Patna.

Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan on Sunday after snapping ties with "Mahagathbandhan".

After days of speculation, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, his second volte face in less than 18 months. Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, Nitish Kumat formed a government with BJP's support.

Samrat Choudhary who always wears a turban on his head, is known as a bold state BJP leader. Earlier in 2023 when asked about the turban, he had said that the turban would go off the moment Nitish Kumar is removed from the Chief Minister's post.

54-year-old Samrat Choudhary took over as the state BJP chief in March 2023. He joined the BJP six years ago and has also been the BJP leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Before joining BJP in 2018, he has remained associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as well as Janata Dal (United).

In 2022, Samrat Choudhary was selected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Samrat Choudhary is an OBC leader who belongs to the Koeri community.

He has also served as Minister for Urban Development and Housing, Health in 2014 in Jitan Ram Manjhi Ministry and Minister of Metrology and Horticulture in 1999 in Rabri Devi Ministry.

He was elected for the second term as MLC in 2020 after his first term ended in 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)