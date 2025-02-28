"2 Decades Of Partnership Natural, Organic": PM Modi On India-EU Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the partnership between India and the European Union, terming the strategic partnership between them as "organic and natural." Further he said that a free trade agreement between India and the European Union can be expected by the end of this year.

In his joint press statement following his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Hyderabad House here today, the Prime Minister said, "We have had sincere and meaningful discussions, yesterday on various issues. We have asked our teams to work on a mutually benefit Free Trade Agreement and to realise it by the end of this year."

PM Modi said that many decisions have been taken to elevate and accelerate partnership between India and the EU.

"This visit of the European Commission President and the College of Commissioners to India is unprecedented. This is not only the first visit of the European Commission to India, but it is also the first such comprehensive engagement of the European Commission in any one country. This is one of the early visits of the (European) Commission's new tenure. I welcome them all to India."

"Two decades of strategic partnership between India and the EU is natural and organic, and in its foundation are trust and democratic values, shared commitment to shared Progress and prosperity. In this spirit, today and yesterday, 20 ministerial-level talks were held. We have had sincere and meaningful discussions on various regional and global issues. Many decisions have been taken to elevate and accelerate our partnership. A blueprint for cooperation on Trade, Technology, Investment, Innovation, Green Growth, Security, Skilling and Mobility has been prepared," he said.

PM Modi announced that India and EU has decided to start a space dialogue. He stated that India and EU have decided to hold Green Hydrogen Forum and Offshore Wind Energy Business Summit "

"We have discussed going ahead on investment protection and GI agreement to strengthen the investment framework. In the field of technology and innovation, a trusted and secure value chain is our shared priority. We also agree on increasing cooperation in semiconductor, AI, high-performance computing, and 6G. We have also decided to start a space dialogue. The balance of ecology and economy has been our shared commitment, and in this direction, we have a strong cooperation. We have decided to have a Green Hydrogen Forum and Offshore Wind Energy Business Summit," he said.

He announced that India and EU will cooperate over cyber security, counter-terrorism and maritime security. He said, "Our increasing cooperation over the issues related to security is a symbol of mutual trust. We will go ahead in cooperation over cyber security, maritime security and counter-terrorism."

PM Modi expressed confidence that India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will prove to be an engine to drive global commerce, sustainable growth and properity.

He said, "In the field of connectivity, concrete steps will be taken to take forward the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). I am confident that 'IMEC' will prove to be an engine to drive global commerce, sustainable growth and prosperity."

PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen held delegation level and bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi. Leyen arrived in Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit to India.

