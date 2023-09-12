2 Deaths In Kerala Due To Nipah Virus, Centre Sends Team For Assistance

Nipah Virus: The first death took place on August 30 and the second death on Monday. (Representational)

Two people have died due to Nipah virus in Kerala's Kozhikode district, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed today. The virus has also infected two others in the same district, The Kerala government informed.

The Centre's confirmation comes hours after a district-wide health alert was issued yesterday after two "unnatural" deaths were reported from a private hospital.

"A central team sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in Nipah virus management," Mr Mandaviya said.

The first death took place on August 30 and the second death on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

"Nipah virus infection has been confirmed in Kozhikode district. Two people died due to infections. Of the four people whose saliva was sent for testing, two were Nipah positive and two were Nipah negative," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

How Kerala Government Is Preparing

The Kerala government has set up a control room in Kozhikode and advised people to use masks as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advised people to exercise caution and said there was no reason to worry as those who were in close contact with the victims were under treatment.

"There is nothing to worry about. Those who were in contact with the two are being traced and treated. Being careful is the key to tackling the situation. Everyone is requested to cooperate with the action plan prepared by the health department," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier Outbreaks In Kerala

There was a Nipah virus outbreak in the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2018 and later in 2021, a case of Nipah virus was reported in Kozhikode.

Nipah Virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals, according to the World Health Organisation or WHO. Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea.