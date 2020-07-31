2 Dead As Underconstruction Building Collapses In Noida

Two people have died and three others are injured in the building collapse.

Two people have died and three others are injured after a portion of a multi-storey underconstruction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida today, news agency ANI has reported.

The building is located in Sector 11 and belongs to a private firm, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place around 7.30 pm, the police said.

Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently carrying out a rescue operation.

"Four people have been rescued and three of them have minor injuries. They all have been taken to a hospital for treatment," senior police official Shriparna Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and expressed grief on the loss of lives.

The chief minister has asked Gautam Buddh Nagar Police chief Alok Singh to reach the incident site and ensure rescue of the victims and proper treatment to them, a statement relased by UP CMO said.