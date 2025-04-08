Drunk Driver Runs Over 2 Pedestrians In Jaipur, Chased Down By Biker

Two people died and eight were injured after a being run over by a man who was driving his car under the influence of alcohol in Jaipur's Nahargarh area. The man, identified as Usman, was said to be driving at the speed of around 70-80 kmph in the relatively congested area.

Around 9 pm, Usman drove his Creta car from MI Road towards the walled city, causing accidents on the way. CCTV footage showed the car speeding down the road, hitting the people, vehicles and objects coming in his way.

As per an eyewitness Dipendra, the car ran down a girl and then crashed into his bike near Santoshi Mata Mandir. "While I was able to get off his bike in time, the vehicle was for dragged for at least 20 metres," he told NDTV.

The iron works factory owner was chased by a man on a scooter, who eventually caught up with the car and grabbed the steering. Though he was dragged for a distance, the motorist managed to turn the car's steering, after which it crashed into a blockade and stopped.

Usman ran away after his car was stopped but was later detained.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, teams of Nahargarh police station reached the spot and the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya said those injured include a three-year-old girl. He also demanded that more checkposts be installed in the area.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said called the incident "heart-wrenching", calling for the accused's prosecution under serious sections.