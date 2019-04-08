2 Dead, 21 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' At Jaipur Temple

A total of 21 patients were being treated in different hospitals. (Representational)

Two people from Rajasthan's Banswara district died due to food poisoning and 21 others were taken ill after consuming ''prasad'' at a temple in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Nearly 40-50 people of Danpur village in Banswara area had visited the temple in Sera village of the neighbouring state's Ratlam district. They returned home after eating meat with ''dal baati', a local cuisine, on Sunday, Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer Ramesh Chandra Sharma said.

Later, a few of them complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Bahadur, 30, died while undergoing treatment, whereas Asha, 25, passed away on the way to a hospital, the official said.

A total of 21 patients were being treated in different hospitals. Samples of the food have been sent for examination, the official said.

A case has been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, Danpur police station incharge Gajveer Singh said.

