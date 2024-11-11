2 Climb Mobile Tower In Jaipur, Demand CBI Probe Into 10-Year-Old's Murder

Two persons climbed atop a mobile tower on Monday demanding a CBI probe into the murder of a 10-year-old deaf and mute girl earlier this year, police said.

The two, the girl's uncle Tikaram and social activist Kamal Meena, also posted a video online in which they claimed that despite running from pillar to post for the last six months, justice has not been done, according to police.

In the video, they demanded that the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The two men climbed atop the mobile tower in the MI Road area after which civil defence and police teams reached the spot. Efforts were being made to bring down the two men safely, said Station House Officer, Vidhayakpuri, Poonam Chaudhary.

In May, Dimple Meena, 10, was found in a half-burnt condition in Karauli. Her family members suspected that she was burnt after being raped. However, rape was not confirmed in the investigation. She died on May 20 during treatment. The post-mortem report showed that she was poisoned.

Police have arrested her maternal uncle and parents in the case.

