2 Children Killed As Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Madhya Pradesh

Two children were killed on Friday after the wall of a house caved in due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, an official said.

Payal (7) and Piku (11 months) were near a mud wall in Ninama Falia village at around 11 am when the wall collapsed, said police officer KL Tripathi.

"The wall collapsed possibly due to heavy rains and resultant moisture. The bodies have been handed over to the families after post mortem," he added.

