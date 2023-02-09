2 Children Among 6 Killed In Accidents Across Rajasthan

Three people were also injured in the accidents. (Representational)

Six people, including two children, were killed and three injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Banswara and Ajmer districts, police said on Thursday.

Three men were killed in a head-on collision between a dumper and a car near Mahudiya village in Banswara's Sajjangarh area.

The victims were identified as Rohit, Hasmukh Lal (59) and his brother Jayesh (50), the police said.

In Ajmer, a woman and her two children were killed and three others injured in a collision between two cars at Kekdi Sadar on Wednesday night.

Maya (34), her eight-year-old daughter Kiran and five-year-old son Rahul died when their car fell into a ditch following a collision with another car near Para village, Kekdi Sadar police station SHO Anil Dev Kalla said.

Her husband and two others were seriously injured in the accident.

