2 Brothers in Jharkhand Killed As Plucking Mangoes Leads To Clash With Another Group

Two men were killed in a clash between two groups over the plucking of mangoes. (Representational)

Two members of a family were killed in a clash between two groups over the plucking of mangoes in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ganeshpur village under the Maheshpur Police Station limits, when the two groups clashed with each other on Saturday night over the plucking of mangoes, a senior officer said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection even though most of the accused fled the village apprehending arrest, Maheshpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Navnit Hembram said.

He said two brothers Davidhan Murmu and Vakil Murmu, both in their 30s, were killed after being attacked by the rival group.

An adequate police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SDPO said.

"Efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits," he added.

