2 Bodies Missing An Eye Each In Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Rats Are Suspects

The first case is of January 4 while the second is of January 19.

In a shocking case of medical negligence, an eye each from two dead bodies went mysteriously missing from a mortuary in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district within 15 days. According to sources, rats gnawed the eyes of the dead bodies at the Sagar District Hospital.

The first case is of January 4 while the second is of January 19.

In the first case, 32-year-old Motilal Gound was brought to the district hospital by his family members after he fell unconsciousness in a farm in Amet village. He was declared brought dead in the OPD of the hospital. In the morning, when the doctor arrived for the postmortem, he saw that one eye of the dead body was missing. At that time, due to the malfunction of the deep freezer, the dead body was kept on an open table in the mortuary.

More recently, 25-year-old Ramesh Ahiwar was admitted to the district hospital on January 16 and put on ventilator support. He died the next night. Ramesh had gone somewhere on January 15 without informing anyone. He was found injured the next day. Since the matter was medico-legal, the hospital management called the police twice. On January 19, when the dead body was taken out from the deep freezer, one eye was missing. Dr Abhishek Thakur, Resident Medical Officer of the district hospital, said that the dead body was kept in the freezer in the mortuary, which was functioning normally. Preliminary investigation pointed to a possibility of rats gnawing on the eye of the dead body. CCTV cameras installed in the mortuary are being scrutinised. Further action will be taken after detailed investigation.

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of the hospital, Dr Mamta Timori, has issued notices to four medical officers, including civil surgeon Dr Jyoti Chauhan, and sought their reply within 48 hours.