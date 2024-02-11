2 Bangladeshis Arrested For Illegal Stay In Maharashtra, Had Aadhaar, Indian Voter ID

Representational Image

The police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly staying in India illegally, an official said on Sunday.

The two persons, both aged 24, were apprehended on Friday from Khidukpada village at Nadve in Panvel, the official from cyber police station said.

An ATS team, during an inspection of the Khidukpada locality, found the two persons residing in a chawl (row tenement). During questioning, they failed to furnish any valid documents for their entry into the country, he said.

The two persons, however, possessed Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and driving licenses in their names, the police said.

A case was registered against them on Saturday under the Passport (Entry into India) Rules-1950 and the Foreigners Act.

The local police have initiated a probe into the matter to ascertain their activities and any potential links to illegal immigration networks, the official said.

