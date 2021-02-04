2 Assam Regional Parties Formed By Anti-CAA Groups Form Pre-Poll Alliance

Lurin Jyoti Gogoi on Thursday met Akhil Gogoi at Guwahati Medical College (File photo)

Assam Jatiya Parishad, led by former leaders of All Assam Students' Union or AASU that spearheaded anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Assam and Raijor Dal, formed by the supporters of anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi - who is in prison for over a year on sedition charge - have decided to contest the assembly polls together.

AJP president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said, "AJP and Raijor Dal will fight the national parties and their allies in the State together in the upcoming polls."

The two regional parties, born as an outcome of the anti-CAA protests, have clarified that they will not enter the Congress-led Grand Alliance in the state.

With the announcement of the alliance between AJP and Raijor Dal, the Assam assembly elections are all set to be a three-front war.

Lurin Jyoti Gogoi on Thursday met Akhil Gogoi at Guwahati Medical College to enquire about his health, where the activist was brought from prison for health check-up.

"This is the first time I met Akhil Gogoi officially after we became Presidents of our respective parties. We have discussed all in details and decided that all regional forces should come together to fight the BJP out of Assam," said Lurin Jyoti Gogoi.

The AJP President has downplayed the three-front contest claims, saying that "the contest will rather be a two-front affair - regional parties vs national parties".

AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said, "We will not allow the division of votes in any case. All regional forces will have to unite to ensure that."

While the BJP and its allies like the AGP and UPPL will be on one side, the Congress-led Grand Alliance comprising of AIUDF and four other parties will be on the other side.