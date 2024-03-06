2 Assam Congress Leaders Summoned For Clashes During Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah (File Photo)

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and party leader Debabrata Saikia have been summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of state police for the second time for questioning in connection with a clash that took place during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati.

While Mr Saikia has been called in today, Mr Borah has been asked to appear before the CID on Thursday.

The Congress leaders are accused of route violation, damage to public property and attacking cops on duty.

In the FIR, Congress workers have been accused of breaking police barricades near the Khanapara point in Guwahati in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders.

"I don't know why they have called us but we didn't damage public property. We asked them for permission (for the rally)... There were no traffic management and not enough police bandobast for a VIP visit (Rahul Gandhi's) to Assam. To cover up the mismanagement, they are calling us. I didn't do anything against the law. They are calling to harass us," said Mr Saikia.

On January 23, a clash broke out when Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Guwahati. Videos from the scene showed a number of Congress supporters, many of them holding party flags, clashing with police personnel and attempting to break barricades.