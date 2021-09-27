2 Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 26 Lakh In Gujarat District: Police

Accused were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Monday and mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 26 lakh was seized from them in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, a police official said.

A team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested the two persons from Banaskantha's Palanpur city, located about 150 km from Ahmedabad, while they were on way to Rajasthan from here in a private bus, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team searched the bus and apprehended the two accused, Gorkharam Jat and Jogaram Jat, both hailing from Barmer in Rajasthan, and seized 260 gm of the contraband worth Rs 26 lakh from their possession, the official said.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Last week, in the single largest heroin haul in India, authorities seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan and worth abour Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials earlier said.