2 Arrested In Former Gujarat Lawmaker Jayanti Bhanushali's Killing

Gujarat police has arrested two accomplices of former BJP legislator Chhabil Patel in the killing of ex-party legislator Jayanti Bhanushali, shot dead in a moving train. Chhabil Patel fled to Muscat a week before the murder.

Police said that his aides Nitin and Rahul Patel played a "key role" in taking care of two "sharp shooters" brought from Maharashtra by Chhabil Patel and a woman suspect.

Jayanti Bhanushali was shot dead in a moving train on January 8. Investigations till now have revealed that both Chhabil Patel and Manisha Goswami harboured a grudge against him and decided to join hands to eliminate their common rival, police said.

The sharp-shooters allegedly hired by Chhabil Patel and Manisha Goswami were identified as Shahshikant Kamble and Ashraf Shaikh, both dreaded criminals from Pune, police said.

"Both Chhabil and Manisha had a grudge against Bhanushali over some issues, including financial dealings. Last year, Manisha was arrested for blackmailing Bhanushali''s nephew, Sunil," they added.

"She remained behind bars for around two months in that case. At that time, Chhabil Patel helped Manisha to come out of jail. Both of them had then decided to eliminate their common enemy Bhanushali," police said.