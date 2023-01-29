2 Arrested For Raping Mentally Unwell Teen Girl In Maharashtra

The police arrested the duo after the girl filed a complaint. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a mentally unwell teen girl in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

The two accused abducted the girl from Ishwar Nagar in Dighe on January 25 and raped her at an isolated place near a factory, he said.

"They fled after leaving the girl near her home. On her complaint, the two accused, including one person from Sewri in Mumbai, were held," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)