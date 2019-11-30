2 Army Personnel Die As Avalanche Hits Southern Siachen Glacier

The soldiers were pulled out from the snow and taken to a hospital via helicopters. (File)

Two soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an Army patrol in the icy height of Siachen Glacier today.



The patrol, operating at 18,000 feet in southern Siachen Glacier - the world's highest battlefield - was hit by the avalanche earlier today.



An Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately started rescue operations and managed to locate all of them.



They were pulled out from the snow and taken to a hospital via helicopters. Two of the soldiers died during treatment.