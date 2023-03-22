2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Delhi

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres, it said.

A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the city on Tuesday night and its epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 kilometres.

