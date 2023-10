The epicentre of the earthquake was located 7 km east southeast of Rohtak (Representational)

A mild tremor shook parts of Haryana on Sunday night.

According to the National Centre for Seismology the earthquake of magnitude 2.6, occurred at 11.26 pm on Sunday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 7 km east southeast of Rohtak in Haryana.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)