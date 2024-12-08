2,500-km Chase, China Firm That Scammed Indians: How Cops Caught Trafficker

The man was arrested by the Delhi Police in Hyderabad yesterday.

A man who forced many young men from India to commit cyber crimes through fake call centres on the promise of getting them jobs abroad has been arrested from Hyderabad by the Delhi Police yesterday after a 2,500-km chase.

Kamran Haider alias Zaidi carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on information leading to his arrest, declared by the National Investigation Agency.

Zaidi and his accomplices used to traffic vulnerable young Indian men to the Golden Triangle Region in Southeast Asia, where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, and force them to work in Chinese companies. Their passports would be taken away as soon as these men reached abroad and they would be forced into cyber crimes.

According to the Delhi Police, Zaidi was constantly changing his location and the police had deployed teams in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to catch him.

After manual inputs and technical surveillance, Zaidi's location was finally traced to Hyderabad. "He was arrested after a long persevering chase of 2,500 kilometres by the team without any rest near Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad while he was trying to escape another hideout," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said.

The scam came to light after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered in New Friends Colony in Delhi on the complaint of a person named Naresh Lakhwat on May 27. He had told the police that he was looking for a job when he came across a consultancy firm called Ali Internation Service.

He got job offers from Thailand and Laos through the firm. The company eventually sent him to Thailand where his passport was snatched and he was forced to work in a Chinese firm.

The Chinese company used to scan Indians online, Mr Lakhwat told police. The case was later transferred to the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

An investigation by the NIA exposed the entire module and it was revealed that the young men were sent to the Golden Triangle where they were forced to dupe Indian, European and American citizens online.

The probe revealed that Manzoor Alam alias Guddu, Sahil, Ashish alias Akhil, Pawan Yadav alias Afzal and their leader Zaidi were involved in the human trafficking.

The investigation also revealed that the people sent from India to foreign countries for jobs were treated poorly. The traffickers also used to extort money through cryptocurrency from those who tried to escape their net.