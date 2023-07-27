19-Year-Old Naval Sailor Found Dead Onboard INS Vikrant

Kochi (Kerala):
A 19-year-old Indian Navy sailor was found hanging onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, Indian Navy said.
According to the Navy, it appears to be a case of suicide.
"Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered," an official statement said.
A case has been registered with the local police.
Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)