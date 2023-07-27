19-Year-Old Naval Sailor Found Dead Onboard INS Vikrant

A case has been registered with the local police. (File Photo)

A 19-year-old Indian Navy sailor was found hanging onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, Indian Navy said.

According to the Navy, it appears to be a case of suicide.

"Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered," an official statement said.

A case has been registered with the local police.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)