19-Year-Old Naval Sailor Found Dead Onboard INS Vikrant

A case has been registered with the local police. (File Photo)

Kochi (Kerala):

A 19-year-old Indian Navy sailor was found hanging onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, Indian Navy said. 

According to the Navy, it appears to be a case of suicide.

"Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered," an official statement said.

A case has been registered with the local police.

Further investigation is underway.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

