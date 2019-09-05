19 More Telephone Exchanges Start As Restrictions Ease In Kashmir: Report

Restrictions have been eased further as 19 more telephone exchanges restart operation in Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have restored 19 more telephone exchanges, a month after telephone services were snapped following abrogation of provisions of Article 370, officials said today.

Landline telephone connections started working in Srinagar's commercial hub of Lal Chowk and press colony in the early hours of Thursday, the officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

They added that 19 telephone exchanges have been restored. There are around 100 telephone exchanges in Kashmir Valley.

The officials said no decision has been yet taken on restoration of mobile telephone and internet services on all platforms.

There was also more movement of private vehicles on city roads, however, the shutdown in the valley continued for the 32nd day today.

Markets and other business establishments have largely remained closed in the valley, officials said. A large number of private vehicles could be seen plying in many parts of the city while some vendors also plied their trade.

Government offices are open but attendance in many offices was thin due to lack of public transport, the officials said adding offices at district headquarters registered normal attendance.

Restrictions under section 144 CrPC, which were imposed last month, have been eased in most parts of Kashmir.

Restrictions however continued in the old city areas where security personnel have been deployed in strength to maintain law and order.



