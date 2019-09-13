18-Year-Old Mizoram Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Drug Peddling

The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on him. (Representational)

A special court in Mizoram's Champhai district has convicted a 18-year-old man for drug peddling and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, state officials said on Friday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on him, state excise and narcotics department officials said.

Vanlalena, judge of the special court, convicted Salemthara, a resident of Champhai town near Mizoram-Myanmar border, for possessing of 307 grams of heroin and on Thursday sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

State officials also said that if Salemthara does not deposit the fine, he will have to serve an additional six months in jail.

Salemthara was arrested by state excise and narcotics department officials in Champhai town in June last year and charged under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.