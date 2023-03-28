18 Pharma Companies To Lose Licenses Over Poor Quality Medicines: Sources

Show cause notices have been issued to 26 pharma companies, sources said.

Licenses of 18 pharma companies have been cancelled and they have been asked to stop manufacturing, sources in the Union Health ministry have told NDTV. Show cause notices have been issued to 26 pharma companies, sources said.

The orders came as part of a crackdown on pharma companies making spurious drug and poor-quality medicines.

The Drugs Controller General of India had conducted inspection on 76 pharmaceutical companies. The surprise inspections were conducted by central and state teams and action was take in 20 states.

The campaign has been on for about 15 days.