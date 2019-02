Fourteen domestic and four international flights were diverted this evening in Delhi due to bad weather.

While nine flights were diverted to Jaipur, three flights were diverted to Lucknow and three were diverted to Amritsar. Two flights were diverted to Varanasi and one flight was diverted to Indore, news agency ANI reported.

Several parts in Delhi and adjacent cities, including Noida and Faridabad were hit by hailstorm this evening.