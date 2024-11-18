18 Andhra Girls Were Late For School Assembly, Teacher Chopped Their Hair

A teacher at a school in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetharamaraju district has stoked a controversy after she allegedly chopped off the hair of the students who arrived late for the morning assembly.

The incident took place at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a residential girls' secondary school, and the teacher has been identified as Sai Prasanna, who is also responsible for the safety, security and well-being of students.

She reportedly cut the hair of 18 students, who were late to the morning assembly due to a water shortage.

Prasanna also allegedly physically assaulted four students, and made them stand outside in the sun. According to reports, she also told them to not speak about the incident to anyone.

The incident came to light after students complained to their parents

Prasanna defended her actions, saying that she took the action to instil discipline in students.

An explanation has been sought from her.