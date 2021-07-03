17 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning In Uttar Pradesh Village

Sample of food has been sent to Food Inspector for examination. (Representational)

Fifteen women and two children from a Uttar Pradesh village were admitted to hospital after allegedly suffering from food poisoning, the police said on Friday.

Admitted on Friday morning, the patients are fast recovering and are likely to be released on Saturday, District Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Mukund Bansal said.

Sample of food, they ate at a wedding on Thursday, has been sent to Food Inspector for examination, the CMS said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)