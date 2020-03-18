167 People Suspected To Have Coronavirus Missing In Ludhiana

Two teams have been tasked to find people coming from abroad. (Representational)

At least 167 people suspected of having coronavirus have been missing in Ludhiana, Punjab, while only 29 have been traced, said Dr Rajesh Bagga, the city's civil surgeon.

Medical officials in Punjab had received a list of people who have recently returned to India and have been tracking down people on the list to ascertain infections, if any.

"Two teams have been tasked to find people coming from abroad, in which police have been given responsibility for finding 119 people. They have found 12 people so far and the other team is from the health department, in which they were given the responsibility to find 77 people," Mr Bagga said.

"17 people have been traced by the health department team. The rest of 167 people are still missing in Ludhiana," he added.

An official said that the main reason is they are not able to trace all of them is due to either wrong address in the passport and telephone number.

"The main reason behind this issue is that these people do not have the correct addresses and telephone numbers. It seems that the address and telephone numbers have changed," he said.

"Our teams are active and searching for them. They will be traced soon," he added.

Sanitisation measures have been taken at Ludhiana Railway Station as a precautionary step to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted the Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee with the Secretaries of Line Departments for concerted measurements to containment and surveillance of COVID-19.

The committee comprises Principal Secretary of Finance Department, Special Chief Secretary of Health Medical and Family Welfare Department and Principal Secretary, Secretary of Home Department.

