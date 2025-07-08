15-Year-Old Pregnant After Stepfather Sexually Assaults Her: Meghalaya Police

A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 15-year-old stepdaughter in Meghalaya.

The accused, who had been on the run, was arrested from Ri Bhoi district earlier today.

According to East Khasi Hills police sources, the teenager revealed to her mother that her stepfather had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions and that she was now pregnant.

The teen girl was admitted to a government medical facility and her pregnancy test was positive, police sources added.

A case has been registered at Mawlai Police Station in Shillong under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police sources added further.

"On July 1, we received the complaint at Mawlai police station of alleged sexual assault by a girl's stepfather. We immediately started the investigation. He tried to evade arrest," said Herbert Kharkongor, SP, City, Shillong.