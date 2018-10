The boy was trying to get a selfie with another moving train. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy was killed by a train while he was clicking a selfie in West Bengal's Purba Burdwan district, the police said today.

Biswajit Turi was clicking a selfie near Noadar Dhal station with a moving train when he was hit by another train on Friday, an official said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.