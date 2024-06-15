15-Year-Old Boy Dies Of Electrocution While Swimming In Mumbai: Cops

The incident took place in the Mahul village of Chembur. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution while swimming in a well in the Chembur area of Mumbai on Saturday, said police officials.

The incident took place in the Mahul village of Chembur.

According to the Mumbai Police, the boy was electrocuted due to an illegally installed motor in the well by a nearby hotel to draw out water. This unlawful setup led to the accident, resulting in the death of the young boy.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the owners of the hotel: Anant Mahulkar, Dayaram Mahulkar, and Hariram Mahulkar.

According to police sources, all three individuals have been arrested and are currently in police custody until June 18.

Further details on the incident are awaited as the investigation continues.

