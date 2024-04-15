15 Rescued After Building Collapses In UP, Many Feared Trapped

The search and rescue operation is underway. (Representational)

Several people are feared trapped after a two-storey house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, officials said.

Labourers feared being trapped after a two-storey house collapsed in the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar. The district administration and police are engaged in rescue work.

SP Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Singh says, "It was reported at 5:30 in the evening that this complex fell. We have two lintel structures and we are removing the above lintel structure...We have rescued 15 people as of now and we are more than hopeful that we will rescue the other people who are inside this. The operations are on. It was a two-floor complex."

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

