New Expanded Punjab Cabinet To Have 15 Ministers: Sources

Punjab's new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has finalised a list of 15 members for his new cabinet -- six of them completely new and at least one returning to the ministerial position after three years, sources have said. The move, coming months ahead of the state Assembly polls, has already sparked resentment among those dropped and also over the return of the scandal-tainted MLA dropped earlier.

The 15 MLAs who, according to sources, will take oath today at 4.30 are: Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbindr Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Aruna Chaudary, Razia Sultana, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gukrirat Singh Kotli.

Of these, Mr Nabha, Mr Verka, Mr Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Mr Warring, and Mr Kotli are completely new to the job.

Rana Gurjeet Singh was part of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's team earlier but was dropped in January 2018 over a sand mining scandal involving him and his family. He is among the richest MLAs of Punjab.

Hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for today, six MLAs wrote to state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu to protest the "proposed inclusion" of Mr Singh in the new cabinet.

Resentment was not restricted his inclusion, though. Some of those dropped from the team, too, have expressed their disappointment.

"What was my mistake? I want to ask the party high command why my name was not considered for the new cabinet. My exemplary work during Covid was even quoted by an MP in the Canadian Parliament," said outgoing state Health Minister Balbir Sidhu.

Gurpreet Singh Kangar, dropped as Revenue Minister, too, sought to give vent to his "anguish".